2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

+ taxes & licensing
604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Check out this local Mercedes Benz E350 Wagon in pristine condition. This extremely rare 7 passenger Mercedes Benz E350 Wagon 4Matic comes with Navigation, AMG Sport Wheels, lane keep assist, blind spot assist, and attention assist, heated leather seats, keyless entry, 3rd row seating for 7 Passengers, panoramic sunroof, Harman/Kardon Sound System and bluetooth. Beautiful Black on Black color combination.Please call 604 510 7227 or Email rob@autoworld.ca to Book a Test Drive.
