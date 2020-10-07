Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

129,931 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Autoworld

604-510-7227

E 350 4MATIC

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

129,931KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6059535
  • Stock #: RC999
  • VIN: WDDHH8JB5EA773029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 129,931 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this local Mercedes Benz E350 Wagon in pristine condition. This extremely rare 7 passenger Mercedes Benz E350 Wagon 4Matic comes with Navigation, AMG Sport Wheels, lane keep assist, blind spot assist, and attention assist, heated leather seats, keyless entry, 3rd row seating for 7 Passengers, panoramic sunroof, Harman/Kardon Sound System and bluetooth. Beautiful Black on Black color combination. 

Please call 604 510 7227 or Email rob@autoworld.ca to Book a Test Drive.

3 Months Sirius XM Satellite Radio Included!

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Air Suspension
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking

