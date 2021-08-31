2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

+ taxes & licensing
604-532-8828
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
New to our lot is this beautiful 2014 Mercedes E350 Convertible. Powered by a smooth 3.5L V6 producing 302HP and mated to 7 Speed Automatic Transmission. This is a local car with no accidents and absolutely fully loaded. Power everything, Heated Seats, Red Leather Interior, Premium Sound with Bluetooth, Navigation and Back Up Camera.
Car comes with only 55,200 original kms and has been lady driven and never smoked in.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5