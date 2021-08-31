Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

55,200 KM

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 3.5L V6 302HP 7SPD AUTO

2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 3.5L V6 302HP 7SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

55,200KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7842693
  • Stock #: U2036
  • VIN: WDDKK5KF1EF291314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 55,200 KM

Vehicle Description

New to our lot is this beautiful 2014 Mercedes E350 Convertible. Powered by a smooth 3.5L V6 producing 302HP and mated to 7 Speed Automatic Transmission. This is a local car with no accidents and absolutely fully loaded. Power everything, Heated Seats, Red Leather Interior, Premium Sound with Bluetooth, Navigation and Back Up Camera. 

 

Car comes with only 55,200 original kms and has been lady driven and never smoked in.

 

Click here to view the CARFAX Report.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Climate Control
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

