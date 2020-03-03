2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
Check out this 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL350 Bluetec with 122,000KM! This 7 Passenger SUV includes the legendary Bluetec engine developed by Mercedes-Benz that is capable of 20MPG/27MPG for a full-size SUV!
This 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL350 Bluetec includes AMG Styling Package, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera System, Blind Spot Assist, Active Park Assist, Collision Warning System, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Leather Interior, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Paddle Shifters, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Power Front Seats w/Memory, Electric Folding 2nd Row, Electric Folding 3rd Row, Heated 2nd Row Seats(Outboard), Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Harman Kardon Sound System, LED Fog Lights
3 Months Sirius XM Satellite Radio Included!
