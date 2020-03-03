Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

*BlueTEC, 7 Passenger, Diesel*

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

*BlueTEC, 7 Passenger, Diesel*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 122,419KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4718154
  • Stock #: RT903
  • VIN: 4JGDF2EE7EA275409
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Check out this 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL350 Bluetec with 122,000KM! This 7 Passenger SUV includes the legendary Bluetec engine developed by Mercedes-Benz that is capable of 20MPG/27MPG for a full-size SUV!

This 2015 Mercedes-Benz GL350 Bluetec includes AMG Styling Package, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera System, Blind Spot Assist, Active Park Assist, Collision Warning System, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Leather Interior, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Paddle Shifters, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Power Front Seats w/Memory, Electric Folding 2nd Row, Electric Folding 3rd Row, Heated 2nd Row Seats(Outboard), Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Harman Kardon Sound System, LED Fog Lights

3 Months Sirius XM Satellite Radio Included!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • DVD / Entertainment
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autoworld

2016 Chevrolet Subur...
 72,467 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Savana 3500...
 84,267 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X3 *xDrive2...
 72,467 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-510-XXXX

(click to show)

604-510-7227

Send A Message