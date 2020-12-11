2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

+ taxes & licensing
604-533-0269
6025 Collection Drive, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
+ taxes & licensing
Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study Recent Arrival! Odometer is 35764 kilometers below market average! Absolute Black Metallic 2014 MINI Cooper S Countryman AWD 6-Speed 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V Twin Scroll Turbo AWD, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Package, Adaptive Headlights, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, Automatic Climate Control, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Carbon Black Interior Colour, Decoding Of Variable Light, Front Centre Armrest, Front Fog Lights, Glass Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Lights Package, Media Connect, Parallel Lines Cloth/Leather Upholstery, Premium Package, Rain Sensor w/Auto Headlamps, Sport Leather Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddles, White Turn Signals. This vehicle is sold as a MINI safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
