2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

50,823 KM

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mini Langley

604-533-0269

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

ALL4

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

ALL4

Mini Langley

6025 Collection Drive, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

50,823KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6330837
  • Stock #: CY18624B
  • VIN: WMWZC5C5XEWP38800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Absolute Black Met
  • Interior Colour Pure Red Parallel Lines Clth/Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CY18624B
  • Mileage 50,823 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study Recent Arrival! Odometer is 35764 kilometers below market average! Absolute Black Metallic 2014 MINI Cooper S Countryman AWD 6-Speed 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V Twin Scroll Turbo AWD, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Package, Adaptive Headlights, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, Automatic Climate Control, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Carbon Black Interior Colour, Decoding Of Variable Light, Front Centre Armrest, Front Fog Lights, Glass Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Lights Package, Media Connect, Parallel Lines Cloth/Leather Upholstery, Premium Package, Rain Sensor w/Auto Headlamps, Sport Leather Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddles, White Turn Signals. This vehicle is sold as a MINI safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Anthracite Roofliner
Lights Package
6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Steptronic Paddles
1 Key + Books

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mini Langley

Mini Langley

6025 Collection Drive, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

