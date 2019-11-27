Menu
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT V6 4WD LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI 7-PASSANGER

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT V6 4WD LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI 7-PASSANGER

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 147,350KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4371183
  • Stock #: 12630
  • VIN: JA4JZ4AX8EZ602333
Exterior Colour
Copper
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

If you've been looking for just the right vehicle, then stop your search right here. Sensibility and practicality define the 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! Mitsubishi infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a power rear cargo door, skid plates, and power windows. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a 3 liter 6 cylinder engine. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sunroof
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Rear Air & Heat
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • VENTILATED SEATS
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
  • Bench Seating
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Xenon Headlights
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Flare Side
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Flood lights
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

