2014 Nissan Altima
SL, 270HP 3.5L V6, Nav, Sunroof, Technology Pkg
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,147 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra Clean!! Local Lower Mainland Luxury Altima with No Accident Declarations!! Within the last 6,000 Kms this car has had New Front and Rear Brake Pads and Rotors Installed.. Plus, had the Ceramic ProGold Coating Package Applied for $3,391.00!!.
2014 Nissan Altima SL Sedan, 3.5L 6 Cylinder, Automatic with Tap Shift, Fully Loaded with Options Including, Technology Package, Nissan Connect, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Dual Zone Climate Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Trunk, Alloy Wheels and More..
Warranty Available.. Only 117,147 Kms..
Vehicle Features
