2014 Nissan Altima

117,147 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
SL, 270HP 3.5L V6, Nav, Sunroof, Technology Pkg

SL, 270HP 3.5L V6, Nav, Sunroof, Technology Pkg

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

117,147KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9302722
  • Stock #: B3845(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1N4BL3APXEN241013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,147 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean!! Local Lower Mainland Luxury Altima with No Accident Declarations!! Within the last 6,000 Kms this car has had New Front and Rear Brake Pads and Rotors Installed.. Plus, had the Ceramic ProGold Coating Package Applied for $3,391.00!!.

 

2014 Nissan Altima SL Sedan, 3.5L 6 Cylinder, Automatic with Tap Shift, Fully Loaded with Options Including, Technology Package, Nissan Connect, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Power Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, Reverse Camera, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Dual Zone Climate Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Trunk, Alloy Wheels and More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 117,147 Kms..

 

!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $16,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Financing Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269.. 

 Text:

 604.802.7113..  

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3845.. 

Dealer# 31138..

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

1-888-922-7269
