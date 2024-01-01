Menu
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

172,851 KM

Details Description

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4WD HEATED/COOLED LEATHER NAVI 360CAM DVD

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum 4WD HEATED/COOLED LEATHER NAVI 360CAM DVD

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,851KM
VIN 5N1AR2MMXEC607110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15352-27
  • Mileage 172,851 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2014 Nissan Pathfinder