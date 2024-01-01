$17,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum 4WD HEATED/COOLED LEATHER NAVI 360CAM DVD
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum 4WD HEATED/COOLED LEATHER NAVI 360CAM DVD
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
172,851KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AR2MMXEC607110
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15352-27
- Mileage 172,851 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Norman Motor Group
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 4MOTION PWR HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF 91KM 91,236 KM $12,888 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi RVR GT 4WD PWR HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF CAMERA 56,943 KM $28,888 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe Essential AWD HEATED SEATS/WHEEL B/U CAMERA 118,278 KM $28,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Norman Motor Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Call Dealer
1-855-979-XXXX(click to show)
1-855-979-4888
Alternate Numbers604-909-2268
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
Norman Motor Group
1-855-979-4888
2014 Nissan Pathfinder