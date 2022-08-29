2014 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 1 4 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9284515

9284515 Stock #: L2954

L2954 VIN: 5N1AT2MM6EC822954

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 136,146 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.