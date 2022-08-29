Menu
2014 Nissan Rogue

136,146 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motors Langley

778-780-2405

2014 Nissan Rogue

2014 Nissan Rogue

S - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

2014 Nissan Rogue

S - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

778-780-2405

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

136,146KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9284515
  • Stock #: L2954
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MM6EC822954

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,146 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Windows!

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2014 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Langley.

Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 136,146 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pioneer Motors Langley

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

