2014 RAM 1500
Sport 4WD HEMI PWR SEAT NAVI CAMERA TONNO
2014 RAM 1500
Sport 4WD HEMI PWR SEAT NAVI CAMERA TONNO
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
228,916KM
VIN 1C6RR7HT1ES156233
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15210-114
- Mileage 228,916 KM
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
Alternate Numbers604-909-2268
