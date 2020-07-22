Menu
2014 RAM 1500

178,031 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Limited 4x4 Crew, Nav, Sunroof, Leather, Top Model

2014 RAM 1500

Limited 4x4 Crew, Nav, Sunroof, Leather, Top Model

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

178,031KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5523930
  Stock #: B3400(DL#31138)
  VIN: 1C6RR7PT1ES336765

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 178,031 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time.. 

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))

 

Top Model Ram LIMITED, Local B.C. Truck..

2014 Dodge Ram 1500 Laramie Limited 4x4, Crew Cab, 5.7L VVT V8 with Fuel Saver MDS, 8 Speed Automatic, Fully Loaded Including 4 Corner Air Suspension, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Button Start with Keyless Enter N Go, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Power Pedals, Leather Interior, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Sensors, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Power Folding Mirrors, Factory Remote Start, Power Rear Sliding Window, Auto High Beam, Rain Sensing Wipers, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Bars, Box Liner and So Much More..

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

Warranty Available.. 178,031 Kms..

 

!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $24,900.00... (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

Full Detail.. 

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text:

604.802.7113..

 

Website: 

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3400..

Dealer# 31138.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Air Suspension
Privacy Glass
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

