+ taxes & licensing
1-855-979-4888
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
+ taxes & licensing
Treat yourself to a test drive in the 2014 Ram 1500! It delivers an exhilarating ride without compromising safety and comfort! This 4 door, 5 passenger truck still has fewer than 140,000 kilometers! Top features include a split folding rear seat, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, turn signal indicator mirrors, and much more. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4