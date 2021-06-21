Menu
2014 RAM 1500

139,210 KM

Details Description Features

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

SPORT CREW 4WD HEMI SUNROOF NAVI CAMERA CANOPY

Location

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

139,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 13960
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MTXES359420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Treat yourself to a test drive in the 2014 Ram 1500! It delivers an exhilarating ride without compromising safety and comfort! This 4 door, 5 passenger truck still has fewer than 140,000 kilometers! Top features include a split folding rear seat, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, turn signal indicator mirrors, and much more. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Box liner
Canopy
Halogen Headlamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Cruise Control
remote start
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
rear window defogger
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Rear View Camera
Leatherette Interior
Adjustable Pedals
Bed Rails
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

