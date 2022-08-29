$32,888+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
SPORT 4WD HEMI LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI CAMERA
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
$32,888
- Listing ID: 9135649
- Stock #: 14532
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT4ES368257
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,209 KM
Vehicle Description
Sensibility and practicality define the 2014 Ram 1500! Performance, ride, and head-turning good looks! This 4 door, 5 passenger truck provides exceptional value! Top features include power windows, tilt steering wheel, adjustable pedals, and air conditioning. Under the hood you'll find an 8 cylinder engine with more than 350 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
