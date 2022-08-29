Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 149" SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 149" SPORT

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
Sale

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9152914
  • Stock #: U2349
  • VIN: 1C6RR7UT4E5283564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ram 1500 Crew Sport, 5.7L Hemi, 8 Speed Automatic, Leather Interior, Air Conditioning ATC with Dual Zone Control , Uconnect Alpine Stereo AM/FM/XM/BLUETOOTH, Heated & Air Cooled Seats and Steering Wheel, Air Bag Suspension, Colour Matched Canopy, Bed Slide Out. Super Clean and ONLY 116,000 Kilometers!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

2014 RAM 1500 4WD CR...
 0 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2021 Land Rover Defe...
 15,800 KM
$119,990 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Atla...
 29,200 KM
$55,500 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory