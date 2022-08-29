$29,990+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
4WD CREW CAB 149" SPORT
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9152914
- Stock #: U2349
- VIN: 1C6RR7UT4E5283564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ram 1500 Crew Sport, 5.7L Hemi, 8 Speed Automatic, Leather Interior, Air Conditioning ATC with Dual Zone Control , Uconnect Alpine Stereo AM/FM/XM/BLUETOOTH, Heated & Air Cooled Seats and Steering Wheel, Air Bag Suspension, Colour Matched Canopy, Bed Slide Out. Super Clean and ONLY 116,000 Kilometers!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
