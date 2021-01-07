+ taxes & licensing
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Treat yourself to a test drive in the 2014 Ram 3500! This vehicle is a triumph, continuing to deliver top-notch execution in its segment! It includes heated seats, a power seat, heated door mirrors, and power windows. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
