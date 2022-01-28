Menu
2014 RAM 3500

164,921 KM

Details

$58,888

+ tax & licensing
Laramie MEGA-CAB 4WD DIESEL DVD ENT SUNROOF LIFTED

Location

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Take command of the road in the 2014 Ram 3500! Comfortable and safe in any road condition! It includes leather upholstery, heated steering wheel, turn signal indicator mirrors, and power seats. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

