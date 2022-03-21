$58,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
2014 RAM 3500
Limited 4x4, Diesel, 2.5" Lift, New 35" A/T's
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$58,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8692250
- Stock #: B3766(DL#31138)
- VIN: 3C63R3FL4EG293269
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,712 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra Clean!! Local Fraser Valley Ram 3500 Limited with No Accident Declarations and Only 131,712 Kms.!! Very Well Looked After and Maintained!!
2.5 Inch Level Lift, Brand New 35 Inch All Terrain Tires on 20 Inch Fuel Rims..
2014 Dodge Ram 3500 LIMTED 4x4, Crew Cab 6.6 Ft. Box, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Power Sunroof, Limited Leather Interior, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Reverse Camera, Rear Sensors, Auto High Beam, Rain Sensing Wipers, 9 Alpine Premium Speakers with Sub, Keyless Enter and Go with Push Button Start, Power Sliding Rear Window, Diesel Exhaust Brake, Tow Package with Fold Out Tow Mirrors and Built in Brake Controller, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Remote Start, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Spray In Box Liner, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars and So Much More..
Warranty Available.. Only 131,712 Kms..
!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $58,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3766..
Dealer# 31138..
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.