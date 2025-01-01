Menu
2014 RAM Cargo Van

213,589 KM

Details Features

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing
FINANCING AVAILBLE

12730968

FINANCING AVAILBLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
213,589KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4JRGAG9ER474590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 213,589 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

