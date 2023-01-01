2014 Subaru Forester...

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9707959

9707959 Stock #: L8524A

L8524A VIN: JF2SJCHC4EH405603

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 298,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.