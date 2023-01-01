$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Forester
i Limited
298,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9707959
- Stock #: L8524A
- VIN: JF2SJCHC4EH405603
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 298,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Subaru Forester is a genuinely useful crossover with room, a view, and most importantly, utility. This 2014 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Langley.
This Subaru Forester is inspired to do more. Outstanding versatility thanks to a roomy interior and standard all-wheel drive, great fuel economy, and an impressive safety reputation make this Forester a favorite when it comes to pursuing your passions with those you care about the most. This SUV has 298,000 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
