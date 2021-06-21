+ taxes & licensing
Only 62,000 Miles! This Toyota Corolla boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Back-Up Camera, Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*This Toyota Corolla Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S), Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The 2014 Toyota Corolla is a fresh take on the design of a long-time icon. It has been given major stylistic changes inside and out resulting in a car that is edgy, fun, and economical all at once. The new front grille and dramatic headlights show off its attitude, complemented smooth aerodynamic lines all the way back to the stylish new taillights in the rear. With 4 models and 12 trims, there is a Corolla for almost every taste. Toyota has given shoppers 2 peppy 1.8-Liter, 4-Cylinder engine alternatives. The version for the L, LE, and S models has Dual Variable Valve Timing with intelligence and 132 Horsepower. The engine in the LE Eco has Valvematic technology and 140 Horsepower. Depending on the model and trim you select you can get either a 6-Speed manual, a 4-speed Electronically Controlled automatic Transmission with intelligence, or a Continuously Variable Transmission with intelligence and Shift Mode. Fuel efficiencies vary depending trim, but the best is the LE Eco CVT with an EPA estimated 30 MPG City and 42 MPG Highway. The interior of the 2014 Corolla is modern, inviting and instantly intuitive. Passengers up front will be comfortable in adjustable, Whiplash-Injury-Lessening seats. Plus, you will be soothed with Air Conditioning or Automatic climate control, depending on trim level. The base L trim comes nicely equipped with essentials like power windows, locks and outside mirrors, and a steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth hands-free phone controls. In addition, you get Tech Audio with AM FM CD, Auxiliary Jack, USB port, iPod interface, and hands-free calling and music streaming utilizing Bluetooth and your compatible phone. The top-level S trims offer enticing features like Paddle Shifters for precision driving, Sport Drive mode, 17-inch alloy wheels, Push Button Start, a Multi-information display, and the amazing Entune Premium Audio System with Navigation and App Suite. For Safety, all 2014 Corollas have 8 airbags, Anti-lock brakes, and more.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Langley Toyota located at 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 can get you a dependable Corolla today!
