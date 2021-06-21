Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Corolla

62,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7440359
  • Stock #: CR22002A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 04v8 brown (marketing name tbd
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # CR22002A
  • Mileage 62,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 62,000 Miles! This Toyota Corolla boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Back-Up Camera, Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers.*This Toyota Corolla Comes Equipped with These Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S), Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The 2014 Toyota Corolla is a fresh take on the design of a long-time icon. It has been given major stylistic changes inside and out resulting in a car that is edgy, fun, and economical all at once. The new front grille and dramatic headlights show off its attitude, complemented smooth aerodynamic lines all the way back to the stylish new taillights in the rear. With 4 models and 12 trims, there is a Corolla for almost every taste. Toyota has given shoppers 2 peppy 1.8-Liter, 4-Cylinder engine alternatives. The version for the L, LE, and S models has Dual Variable Valve Timing with intelligence and 132 Horsepower. The engine in the LE Eco has Valvematic technology and 140 Horsepower. Depending on the model and trim you select you can get either a 6-Speed manual, a 4-speed Electronically Controlled automatic Transmission with intelligence, or a Continuously Variable Transmission with intelligence and Shift Mode. Fuel efficiencies vary depending trim, but the best is the LE Eco CVT with an EPA estimated 30 MPG City and 42 MPG Highway. The interior of the 2014 Corolla is modern, inviting and instantly intuitive. Passengers up front will be comfortable in adjustable, Whiplash-Injury-Lessening seats. Plus, you will be soothed with Air Conditioning or Automatic climate control, depending on trim level. The base L trim comes nicely equipped with essentials like power windows, locks and outside mirrors, and a steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth hands-free phone controls. In addition, you get Tech Audio with AM FM CD, Auxiliary Jack, USB port, iPod interface, and hands-free calling and music streaming utilizing Bluetooth and your compatible phone. The top-level S trims offer enticing features like Paddle Shifters for precision driving, Sport Drive mode, 17-inch alloy wheels, Push Button Start, a Multi-information display, and the amazing Entune Premium Audio System with Navigation and App Suite. For Safety, all 2014 Corollas have 8 airbags, Anti-lock brakes, and more.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Langley Toyota located at 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 can get you a dependable Corolla today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Langley Toyota

2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 156,000 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Venza
 188,000 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla LE
 82,000 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic

Email Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory