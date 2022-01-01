Menu
2014 Toyota Tacoma

195,969 KM

Details Description Features

TRD Sport 4x4, Double Cab, One Owner, Local Truck!

TRD Sport 4x4, Double Cab, One Owner, Local Truck!

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

195,969KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8120257
  • Stock #: B3721(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN2EX024797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,969 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean!! One Owner, Local Fraser Valley Tacoma in Excellent Condition.. Very Well Taken Care of and Maintained..

2014 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4x4, Double Cab Long Box, 4.0L V6 Automatic, Options Include Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Tow Package, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Rear Sliding Window, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fender Flares, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Sport Hood, Folding Tonneau Cover, BFG K02 All Terrain Tires and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 195,969 Kms..   

 

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $29,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3721.. 

Dealer# 31138..  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

