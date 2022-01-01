+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Extra Clean!! One Owner, Local Fraser Valley Tacoma in Excellent Condition.. Very Well Taken Care of and Maintained..
2014 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4x4, Double Cab Long Box, 4.0L V6 Automatic, Options Include Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Tow Package, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Rear Sliding Window, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fender Flares, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Sport Hood, Folding Tonneau Cover, BFG K02 All Terrain Tires and So Much More..
Warranty Available.. Only 195,969 Kms..
!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $29,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3721..
Dealer# 31138..
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8