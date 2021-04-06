Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Tundra

134,346 KM

Details Description Features

$37,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Tundra

2014 Toyota Tundra

SR5, TRD Off Road 4x4, Crew, Sunroof, One Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Tundra

SR5, TRD Off Road 4x4, Crew, Sunroof, One Owner

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

134,346KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6945982
  • Stock #: B3583(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F16EX400148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,346 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..  

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..         

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Extra Clean!! Local B.C. Truck.. Very Well Maintained and Looked After.. 

2014 Toyota Tundra Crew Max TRD Off Road 4x4, 5.7L V8 Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Power Sunroof, Power Seat, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Sensors, Power Sliding Rear Window, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Side Step Bars, Tow Package with Brake Controller, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Tonneau Cover, Spray In Box Liner, LED Light Bar and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 134,346 Kms..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $37,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3583.. 

Dealer# 31138..   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 109,695 KM
$41,900 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 110,081 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler S...
 36,472 KM
$42,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory