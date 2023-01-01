$22,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
2014 Toyota Tundra
SR 4x4, 5.7L V8, Reg Cab, 8' Box, Reverse Camera
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9571198
- Stock #: B3867(DL#31138)
- VIN: 5TFPY5F14EX331067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 187,237 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare! Regular Cab, 8 Ft Box, 4x4 Tundra!! Local Penticton, BC Truck with Full Service Records!
2014 Toyota Tundra SR 4x4, Regular Cab, 8Ft Long Box, 5.7L V8 Automatic, Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Tow Package with Tow Haul Option, Power Mirrors and More..
Warranty Available.. Only 187,237 Kms..
!!! WINTER SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $22,900.00..((No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Financing Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3867..
Dealer# 31138..
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.