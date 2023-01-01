Menu
2014 Toyota Tundra

187,237 KM

Details Description Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2014 Toyota Tundra

2014 Toyota Tundra

SR 4x4, 5.7L V8, Reg Cab, 8' Box, Reverse Camera

2014 Toyota Tundra

SR 4x4, 5.7L V8, Reg Cab, 8' Box, Reverse Camera

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

187,237KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9571198
  Stock #: B3867(DL#31138)
  VIN: 5TFPY5F14EX331067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 187,237 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare! Regular Cab, 8 Ft Box, 4x4 Tundra!! Local Penticton, BC Truck with Full Service Records! 

 

2014 Toyota Tundra SR 4x4, Regular Cab, 8Ft Long Box, 5.7L V8 Automatic, Reverse Camera, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Tow Package with Tow Haul Option, Power Mirrors and More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 187,237 Kms..

 

!!! WINTER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $22,900.00..((No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Financing Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269.. 

 Text:

 604.802.7113..  

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3867.. 

Dealer# 31138.. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

