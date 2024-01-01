$18,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Beetle
Comfortline Coupe 2dr Auto 1.8T *Pano Sunroof*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black Lzzy Cloth
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 27,850 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Check Out This Very Low Km Local One Owner No Accident 2014 VW Beetle. This 2014 Beetle is Loaded with Features Like Panoramic power sunroof, Heated Seats and Much Much More...
Optional equipment:
Panoramic power sunroof
Comfortline includes:
16" Whirl alloy wheels with all-season tires
50/50 split-folding rear seats
6-way manually adjustable front seats
Alarm system
Ambient lighting
Bluetooth® Mobile Phone Connectivity
Bracket for multimedia device in glove box
Cruise control
Dashboard colour coded to exterior paint
Diversity antenna
Driver and front passenger airbags
Driver and front passenger combined head/thorax side airbags supplemental restraint
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Front and rear disc brakes
Front centre armrest
Heatable front seats and washer nozzles
Hill hold assist
Illuminated vanity mirrors
Leather 3-spoke steering wheel, shift knob and handbrake lever
Manual climate control
Media Device Interface (MDI) with iPod® connectivity
Multifunction trip computer and indicator
Multilink rear suspension
Power adjustable, heatable, body-coloured exterior mirrors with turn signals
RCD 310 radio with single in-dash CD player and 8 speakers
Vehicle Features
