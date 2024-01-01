Menu
Come Check Out This Very Low Km Local One Owner No Accident 2014 VW Beetle. This 2014 Beetle is Loaded with Features Like Panoramic power sunroof, Heated Seats and Much Much More...

Optional equipment:
Panoramic power sunroof

Comfortline includes:

16" Whirl alloy wheels with all-season tires

50/50 split-folding rear seats

6-way manually adjustable front seats

Alarm system

Ambient lighting

Bluetooth® Mobile Phone Connectivity

Bracket for multimedia device in glove box

Cruise control

Dashboard colour coded to exterior paint

Diversity antenna

Driver and front passenger airbags

Driver and front passenger combined head/thorax side airbags supplemental restraint

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Front and rear disc brakes

Front centre armrest

Heatable front seats and washer nozzles

Hill hold assist

Illuminated vanity mirrors

Leather 3-spoke steering wheel, shift knob and handbrake lever

Manual climate control

Media Device Interface (MDI) with iPod® connectivity

Multifunction trip computer and indicator

Multilink rear suspension

Power adjustable, heatable, body-coloured exterior mirrors with turn signals

RCD 310 radio with single in-dash CD player and 8 speakers

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

27,850 KM

Details

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

Comfortline Coupe 2dr Auto 1.8T *Pano Sunroof*

2014 Volkswagen Beetle

Comfortline Coupe 2dr Auto 1.8T *Pano Sunroof*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
27,850KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWJ07AT3EM638413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Lzzy Cloth
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 27,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Check Out This Very Low Km Local One Owner No Accident 2014 VW Beetle. This 2014 Beetle is Loaded with Features Like Panoramic power sunroof, Heated Seats and Much Much More...

Optional equipment:
Panoramic power sunroof

Comfortline includes:

16" Whirl alloy wheels with all-season tires

50/50 split-folding rear seats

6-way manually adjustable front seats

Alarm system

Ambient lighting

Bluetooth® Mobile Phone Connectivity

Bracket for multimedia device in glove box

Cruise control

Dashboard colour coded to exterior paint

Diversity antenna

Driver and front passenger airbags

Driver and front passenger combined head/thorax side airbags supplemental restraint

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Front and rear disc brakes

Front centre armrest

Heatable front seats and washer nozzles

Hill hold assist

Illuminated vanity mirrors

Leather 3-spoke steering wheel, shift knob and handbrake lever

Manual climate control

Media Device Interface (MDI) with iPod® connectivity

Multifunction trip computer and indicator

Multilink rear suspension

Power adjustable, heatable, body-coloured exterior mirrors with turn signals

RCD 310 radio with single in-dash CD player and 8 speakers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

2014 Volkswagen Beetle