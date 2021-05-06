+ taxes & licensing
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2015 Acura RLX Elite
88,000 Kms
Black
Stock#0004
This Acura RLX Elite comes to us with only 88,000 kilometres. The exterior is finished in Crystal Black Pearl and a black leather interior. This big body Japanese Luxury sedan comes loaded with features such as Acura navigation with voice recognition, colour TFT multi-function display, blind spot warning, wood grain interior trim with Milano leather, heated and ventilated front seats with heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, Collision Mitigation Braking System and the high-end, 14-speaker Krell surround sound audio system.
Powering this RLX is a Acura’s long-serving SOHC 3.5-litre V6 now with direct injection with six-speed SportShift sequential transmission with “Sport” button that changes the transmission shift point for more performance. This produces 310 hp and 272 lb/ft of torque.
This RLX has all the up to date servicing and is ready for its new owner.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.
We accept UnionPay and Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
