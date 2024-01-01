$18,880+ tax & licensing
2015 Acura TLX
Sh-Awd V6 Tech
Location
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
Sale
$18,880
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19UUB3F51FA800973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,600 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Acura TLX SH-AWD V6 Tech, 3.5L V6 engine, automatic, leather heating seats, reverse camera with multiple different angles, heating steering wheel, am/fm/bluetooth and only 129,600km's!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
