<p>2015 Acura TLX SH-AWD V6 Tech, 3.5L V6 engine, automatic, leather heating seats, reverse camera with multiple different angles, heating steering wheel, am/fm/bluetooth and only 129,600kms!</p>

2015 Acura TLX

129,600 KM

$18,880

+ tax & licensing
2015 Acura TLX

Sh-Awd V6 Tech

11943294

2015 Acura TLX

Sh-Awd V6 Tech

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$18,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19UUB3F51FA800973

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Acura TLX SH-AWD V6 Tech, 3.5L V6 engine, automatic, leather heating seats, reverse camera with multiple different angles, heating steering wheel, am/fm/bluetooth and only 129,600km's!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

$18,880

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2015 Acura TLX