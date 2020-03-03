Menu
2015 Audi A3

TDI Technik

2015 Audi A3

TDI Technik

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

$27,300

+ taxes & licensing

  • 9,800KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4786794
  • Stock #: 5594
  • VIN: WAUDJRFF5F1045594
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2015 Audi A3 TDI
9,800 Kms
White
2.0L TDI Diesel
Stock#5594

This Audi A3 Sedan is equipped with the infamous TDI drivetrain coupled to the quick-shifting DSG transmission which results in a vehicle that can attain 37 MPG on the highway.

This particular vehicle has ONLY 9800kms which means it has been driven less than 2000 kms per year. It has the Technik package which includes blind spot monitor, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise, back up camera and lane keeping assist. Also included is heated front leather seats, panoramic sunroof and a navigation system with bluetooth connectivity.

The car has had it recent service and inspection which it passed with flying colours as this vehicle is basically brand new. This is a local B.C car with zero declarations or accidents.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Financing and leasing available.

Trades are always welcome.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

