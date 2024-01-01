Menu
2015 AUDI A4 QUATTRO S-LINENAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, LEATHER SEATS, POWER MEMORY SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS GO, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER OPTIONS, ALLOY WHEELS, LED HEADLIGHTSAVAILABLE WARRANTY OPTIONSCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION 604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE -------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P215098PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subject to ....oac...

2015 Audi A4

116,446 KM

$16,996

+ tax & licensing
2015 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto quattro 2.0T Premium Plus

2015 Audi A4

4dr Sdn Auto quattro 2.0T Premium Plus

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$16,996

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,446KM
VIN WAUFFCFL3FN037712

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour -
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P215098
  • Mileage 116,446 KM

2015 AUDI A4 QUATTRO S-LINENAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, LEATHER SEATS, POWER MEMORY SEATS, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS GO, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER OPTIONS, ALLOY WHEELS, LED HEADLIGHTSAVAILABLE WARRANTY OPTIONSCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION 604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE -------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P215098PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subject to ....oac...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

$16,996

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

2015 Audi A4