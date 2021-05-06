+ taxes & licensing
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2015 Audi A8 TDI
21,000 Kilometres
Phantom Black Pearl
Stock#0751
This 2015 Audi A8L TDI diesel comes to us with just under 21,000 kilometres. The exterior is covered in Phantom Black pearl while the interior is draped in a Nouget Brown leather. This A8 has the Drivers assistance package, soft close doors, Park assist, heated,ventilated and massagning front and heated rear seats, 20 inch rims, navigation and much more.
Powering this rare Audi big body sedan is the infamous 3.0L twin-turbo TDI diesel engine. This engine produces 240 Horsepower and 428 LB-FT of torqus transferred to the pavement via Audi's Quattro All-wheel drive system. Fuel stops will be far and few between as you cruise along getting up to 36 MPG.
This TDI A8 is barely broken in, freshly serviced, and is ready for its new owner.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.
We accept UnionPay and Alipay.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
