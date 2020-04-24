20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
604-764-7225
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2015 Audi Q5 Prestige S-Line
31,000 Kms
Silver
3.0L V6 TDI
Stock#2707
This Audi Q5 Prestige comes to us from its original owner with only 31,000 kilometres! With that low of kilometres this SUV shows in excellent condition.
This Q5 Prestige sports the S-line package which adds the sport suspension, larger alloy wheels, LED headlights and tail lights on the exterior while the interior gets treated with a flat-bottomed three-spoke steering wheel, brushed aluminum accents and leather fitted sport seats. The top of the line Prestige package also adds adaptive xenon headlamps, manual rear sunshades, a blind spot monitoring system, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system and an MMI navigation system that includes an upgraded display screen. All maintenance is up to date.
The 3.0L TDI diesel engine combined with the Audi Quattro system will make sure this SUV has all the traction you need while getting upwards of 30 Highway MPG.
This SUV comes with a clean CarFax with no accidents or comprehensive claims and was originally from Alberta.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
Warranty, Financing and Leasing available.
Trades are always welcome.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6