2015 Audi Q5

3.0L TDI Technik

2015 Audi Q5

3.0L TDI Technik

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

$35,427

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4932468
  • Stock #: 2707
  • VIN: WA1MMCFP2FA052707
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2015 Audi Q5 Prestige S-Line
31,000 Kms
Silver
3.0L V6 TDI
Stock#2707

This Audi Q5 Prestige comes to us from its original owner with only 31,000 kilometres! With that low of kilometres this SUV shows in excellent condition.

This Q5 Prestige sports the S-line package which adds the sport suspension, larger alloy wheels, LED headlights and tail lights on the exterior while the interior gets treated with a flat-bottomed three-spoke steering wheel, brushed aluminum accents and leather fitted sport seats. The top of the line Prestige package also adds adaptive xenon headlamps, manual rear sunshades, a blind spot monitoring system, a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system and an MMI navigation system that includes an upgraded display screen. All maintenance is up to date.

The 3.0L TDI diesel engine combined with the Audi Quattro system will make sure this SUV has all the traction you need while getting upwards of 30 Highway MPG.

This SUV comes with a clean CarFax with no accidents or comprehensive claims and was originally from Alberta.


We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Warranty, Financing and Leasing available.

Trades are always welcome.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

