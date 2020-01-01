+ taxes & licensing
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2015 Audi Q5
52,000 Kilometres
Metallic glacier white
Stock # 2715
This Audi Q5 TDI comes to us as a local B.C vehicle with only 52,000 Kilometres. The exterior is finished in Metallic glacier white while the interior is covered in black leather. This Q5 comes with the Progressiv package which has panoramic sunroof, heated front seats, navigation with reverse camera and push button start.
Powering this compact SUV is Audi's infamous 3.0L TDI turbo-diesel motor combined with the Quattro system will make sure this SUV has all the traction you need while getting upwards of 30 Highway MPG. This Q5 is in excellent condition with up to date servicing, roof rack, vent visiors and brand new winter tires.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.
We accept UnionPay and Alipay.
Trades are always welcome.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
