2015 BMW 3 Series

68,395 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
BMW Langley

604-533-0269

328 GRAN TURISMO xDrive Gran Turismo

2015 BMW 3 Series

328 GRAN TURISMO xDrive Gran Turismo

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

68,395KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6212574
  • Stock #: BL52605A
  • VIN: WBA3X5C51FD562114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Dkt Lthr w/Exclusive Stitching
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # BL52605A
  • Mileage 68,395 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo AWD, Alarm System, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Brushed Aluminum Trim, Comfort Access, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Gloss Black Trim Highlight, High-Gloss Shadow Line, On-Board Navigation, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Sport Line, Sport Line (7AC), Sport Seats, Wheels: 19" Lt Alloy Double-Spoke Style 466. This vehicle is sold as a BMW safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Brushed aluminum trim
Sport Line
Black Dakota Leather w/ Exclusive Stitching
Mineral Grey Metallic
Convenience Telephony w/ Extended Smartphone Connectivity
2 KEYS + BOOKS
19inch Light Alloy Wheel, Double-Spoke, A/S RFT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BMW Langley

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

