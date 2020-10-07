+ taxes & licensing
604-533-0269
6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
604-533-0269
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Gran Turismo AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo AWD, Alarm System, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Brushed Aluminum Trim, Comfort Access, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Gloss Black Trim Highlight, High-Gloss Shadow Line, On-Board Navigation, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Sport Line, Sport Line (7AC), Sport Seats, Wheels: 19" Lt Alloy Double-Spoke Style 466. This vehicle is sold as a BMW safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2