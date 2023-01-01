$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW 3 Series
328d xDrive - Sunroof - Navigation
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
113,643KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9604000
- Stock #: L0286
- VIN: WBA3D5C50FK290286
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,643 KM
Vehicle Description
At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.
This 2015 BMW 3 Series offers excellent handling and poised dynamics thanks to modern updates and superb German engineering. This 2015 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Langley.
This 2015 BMW 3 Series is a well rounded and highly desirable premium luxury vehicle. Whether you find yourself drawn to its sporty driving character or its luxury cabin, this 3 Series is a clear leader in its competitive class. If you want a practical luxury sport sedan that delivers on both comfort and excellent driving characteristics, then look no further.This sedan has 113,643 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.
