Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 BMW 328

104,718 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

BMW Langley

604-533-0269

Contact Seller
2015 BMW 328

2015 BMW 328

xDrive Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW 328

xDrive Sedan

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

104,718KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6478594
  • Stock #: X101607A
  • VIN: WBA3B3C58FF547827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Coral Red Dkt Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 104,718 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Mineral Gray Metallic 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TwinPower Turbo AWD, Alarm System, Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Brushed Aluminum Trim, Comfort Access, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, Heated Steering Wheel, High Speed Maximum, High-Gloss Black Trim Highlight, High-Gloss Shadow Line, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Sport Line, Sport Line (7AC), Sport Seats, Through Loading System, Wheels: 19" x 8.0" Fr & 19" x 8.5" Rr (Style 401). This vehicle is sold as a BMW safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BMW Langley

2017 BMW 540 xDrive ...
 25,097 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 BMW 328 d xDriv...
 55,548 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 BMW 4 Series 43...
 9,124 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BMW Langley

BMW Langley

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-0269

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory