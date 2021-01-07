Menu
2015 BMW 7 Series

59,800 KM

$33,800

+ tax & licensing
$33,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2015 BMW 7 Series

2015 BMW 7 Series

750Li xDrive

2015 BMW 7 Series

750Li xDrive

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,800

+ taxes & licensing

59,800KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6451227
  Stock #: 5400
  VIN: WBAYF8C54FD655400

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 BMW 750Li xDrive
59,800 Kms
Black-Sapphire Metallic
Stock#5400

This 2015 BMW 750Li comes to us with just under 60,000 kilometres. The Carbon-Schwartz Blue exterior is complimented by a Nappa Black leather interior. This highly optioned long wheel base sedan comes equipped with M-Sport package, heads-up display, night vision with person recognition, driving assistant plus, 360 Surround view, heated steering wheel and heated and ventilated front seats.

This sedan is powered by a 4.4L Twin-Turbo V8 which produces 445 Horsepower and 480 LB-FT of Torque. The power is transferred via BMW’s All-wheel drive xDrive system and an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The servicing is up to date and is ready for its new owner. Come experience BMW’s premium luxury automobile at an incredible value.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.

We accept UnionPay and Alipay.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

