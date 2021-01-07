2015 BMW 7 Series

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2015 BMW 750Li xDrive
59,800 Kms
Black-Sapphire Metallic
This 2015 BMW 750Li comes to us with just under 60,000 kilometres. The Carbon-Schwartz Blue exterior is complimented by a Nappa Black leather interior. This highly optioned long wheel base sedan comes equipped with M-Sport package, heads-up display, night vision with person recognition, driving assistant plus, 360 Surround view, heated steering wheel and heated and ventilated front seats.
This sedan is powered by a 4.4L Twin-Turbo V8 which produces 445 Horsepower and 480 LB-FT of Torque. The power is transferred via BMW’s All-wheel drive xDrive system and an 8-speed automatic transmission.
The servicing is up to date and is ready for its new owner. Come experience BMW’s premium luxury automobile at an incredible value.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.
We accept UnionPay and Alipay.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
