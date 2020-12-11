Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 BMW X4

76,883 KM

Details Description

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2015 BMW X4

2015 BMW X4

xDrive28i AWD NAVI SUNROOF CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW X4

xDrive28i AWD NAVI SUNROOF CAMERA

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 6325869
  2. 6325869
  3. 6325869
  4. 6325869
  5. 6325869
  6. 6325869
  7. 6325869
  8. 6325869
  9. 6325869
  10. 6325869
  11. 6325869
  12. 6325869
  13. 6325869
  14. 6325869
  15. 6325869
  16. 6325869
  17. 6325869
  18. 6325869
Contact Seller

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

76,883KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6325869
  • Stock #: 13544
  • VIN: 5UXXW3C54F0M86941

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,883 KM

Vehicle Description

Outstanding design defines the 2015 BMW X4! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! BMW prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: a tachometer, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, and power front seats. It features an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2011 Dodge Journey S...
 118,326 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2007 Dodge Dakota SL...
 235,888 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 SLT BI...
 171,936 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory