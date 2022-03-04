Menu
2015 BMW X5

97,583 KM

Details Features

$38,920

+ tax & licensing
$38,920

+ taxes & licensing

BMW Langley

604-533-0269

2015 BMW X5

2015 BMW X5

xDrive50i

2015 BMW X5

xDrive50i

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

$38,920

+ taxes & licensing

97,583KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8473485
  • Stock #: X528665A
  • VIN: 5UXKR6C57F0J73921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Dkt Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # X528665A
  • Mileage 97,583 KM

Vehicle Features

ACTIVE STEERING
M SPORT PACKAGE
2 keys
M Sport Line
ConnectedDrive Services Prof w/ ARTTI
LED Lighting Package
Bang and Olufsen Sound System
Black Dakota Leather
Premium Package (w/ ZZJ)
Space Grey Metallic
Ceramic Controls
4CV Fineline Oak Wood Trim
20inch M Double-Spoke LT Alloy, Mixed Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BMW Langley

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

