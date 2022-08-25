2015 BMW Z4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 3 5 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8991649

8991649 Stock #: RC557137

RC557137 VIN: WBALL5C57FP557137

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 22,357 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

