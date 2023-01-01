Menu
2015 Chevrolet Camaro

51,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

SS

SS

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

51,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10487430
  • VIN: 2G1FK1EJ2F9244249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet Camaro SS 6.2L V8, 6spd Automatic, Leather Interior, Boston Premium Audio, Bluetooth Phone, AM/FM/XM,

Excellent Condition with ONLY 51,000kms!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

