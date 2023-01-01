$39,990+ tax & licensing
Canadian Car and Truck Sales
604-532-8828
2015 Chevrolet Camaro
Location
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
51,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10487430
- VIN: 2G1FK1EJ2F9244249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 51,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevrolet Camaro SS 6.2L V8, 6spd Automatic, Leather Interior, Boston Premium Audio, Bluetooth Phone, AM/FM/XM,
Excellent Condition with ONLY 51,000kms!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5