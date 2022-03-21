$39,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS, 6.2L V8, HUD, Brembo, Nav, Leather, Sunroof
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8758964
- Stock #: B3775(DL#31138)
- VIN: 2G1FK1EJ9F9268872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 45,868 KM
Vehicle Description
Extra Clean!! One Owner, Local Fraser Valley 2SS Camaro with NO Accident Claims and Only 45,868 Kms.. Very Well Maintained and Looked After.. 4 Brand New Michelin Tires will Be Installed..
2015 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with the Rally Sport Package, 6.2L V8 Automatic with Tap Shift, Loaded with Options Including Heads Up Display, Brembo Brakes, Navigation, Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Boston Premium Audio, Remote Start, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Window's, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, 20 Inch Polished Aluminum Wheels, HID Headlights and So Much More..
Warranty Available.. Only 45,868 Kms..
Vehicle Features
