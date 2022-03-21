Menu
2015 Chevrolet Camaro

45,868 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS, 6.2L V8, HUD, Brembo, Nav, Leather, Sunroof

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS, 6.2L V8, HUD, Brembo, Nav, Leather, Sunroof

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

45,868KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8758964
  • Stock #: B3775(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 2G1FK1EJ9F9268872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 45,868 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra Clean!! One Owner, Local Fraser Valley 2SS Camaro with NO Accident Claims and Only 45,868 Kms.. Very Well Maintained and Looked After.. 4 Brand New Michelin Tires will Be Installed..

 

2015 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with the Rally Sport Package, 6.2L V8 Automatic with Tap Shift, Loaded with Options Including Heads Up Display, Brembo Brakes, Navigation, Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Boston Premium Audio, Remote Start, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Window's, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, 20 Inch Polished Aluminum Wheels, HID Headlights and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 45,868 Kms.. 

 

!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $39,900.00.. Must See..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Summer Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269.. 

 Text:

 604.802.7113.. 

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3775.. 

Dealer# 31138.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

