$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Sonic
LT Auto Sedan
2015 Chevrolet Sonic
LT Auto Sedan
Location
AutoAgents BC
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
604-337-7172
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
114,592KM
VIN 1G1JC5SH7F4188652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AABC120
- Mileage 114,592 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience efficiency and versatility in our 2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT, presented in a sleek and stylish design. With just 114,592 km on the odometer and a clean Carfax history, this compact car combines practical features with a confident road presence.
The Sonic LT epitomizes comfort, featuring a well-appointed interior with high-quality materials that ensure an exceptionally comfortable ride for both driver and passengers. The spacious cabin offers ample room for all your daily needs, making it perfect for both urban commutes and weekend outings.
Equipped with a modern infotainment system, this Chevrolet Sonic LT ensures you're always connected, with features like a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. The contemporary exterior design adds to the vehicle's stylish and timeless appeal.
With its efficient engine and responsive handling, this Sonic is ready for any road condition, providing added assurance and confidence behind the wheel. The clean Carfax history report underscores its well-maintained condition and reliability.
This 2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT is an ideal choice for those seeking a compact car that delivers comfort, style, and practicality. Elevate your driving experience today.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email AutoAgents BC
AutoAgents BC
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
Call Dealer
604-337-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents BC
604-337-7172
2015 Chevrolet Sonic