<div>Experience efficiency and versatility in our 2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT, presented in a sleek and stylish design. With just 114,592 km on the odometer and a clean Carfax history, this compact car combines practical features with a confident road presence.</div><br /><div>The Sonic LT epitomizes comfort, featuring a well-appointed interior with high-quality materials that ensure an exceptionally comfortable ride for both driver and passengers. The spacious cabin offers ample room for all your daily needs, making it perfect for both urban commutes and weekend outings.</div><br /><div>Equipped with a modern infotainment system, this Chevrolet Sonic LT ensures youre always connected, with features like a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and smartphone integration. The contemporary exterior design adds to the vehicles stylish and timeless appeal.</div><br /><div>With its efficient engine and responsive handling, this Sonic is ready for any road condition, providing added assurance and confidence behind the wheel. The clean Carfax history report underscores its well-maintained condition and reliability.</div><br /><div>This 2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT is an ideal choice for those seeking a compact car that delivers comfort, style, and practicality. Elevate your driving experience today.</div>

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

114,592 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto Sedan

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Auto Sedan

AutoAgents BC

20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-337-7172

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,592KM
VIN 1G1JC5SH7F4188652

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AABC120
  • Mileage 114,592 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoAgents BC

AutoAgents BC

20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-337-7172

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents BC

604-337-7172

2015 Chevrolet Sonic