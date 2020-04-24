Menu
2015 Chevrolet Trax

LS

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Location

Rubles Cars

8861 201 St, Langley, BC V2Y 0C8

778-319-4723

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,671KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4898094
  • Stock #: UV018323
  • VIN: 3GNCJKSB8FL238301
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2015 Chevrolet Trax LS
For detailed vehicle history or to schedule a viewing CALL, TEXT or EMAIL 24/7 KONSTANTIN @ 778.319.4723
+++ Stress-free buying experience
+++ Lease buyout
+++ Easy bank financing with low rates
+++ Good credit, bad credit, no credit
+++ 99% approval rate
+++ All trade-ins accepted
+++ ICBC car insurance on site
+++ Full professional detail
+++ Free carproof report
+++ 153 point inspection
+++ 400+ vehicles in stock to choose from
+++ WE DELIVER TO YOUR DOORSTEPS

