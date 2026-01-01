$8,990+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chrysler 200
Limited
Location
AutoAgents
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
613-909-3884
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 163,797 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2015 Chrysler 200 Limited V6 in Blacka stylish and comfortable midsize sedan that delivers smooth performance and strong power. With 163,797 km, this Chrysler 200 offers excellent value as a refined and dependable daily driver.
Powered by a V6 engine, the 200 Limited provides confident acceleration and a smooth, quiet ride, making it ideal for both city commuting and highway cruising. The sleek exterior design paired with the black finish gives it a clean, modern appearance.
Inside, the cabin features comfortable cloth seating, a power drivers seat, and a well-laid-out interior focused on comfort and practicality. The touchscreen infotainment system includes Bluetooth connectivity, USB inputs, and steering-wheel-mounted controls to keep everything within easy reach. Dual-zone climate control ensures a comfortable ride for both driver and passengers.
Safety features include a backup camera, stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags, providing added peace of mind on every drive.
Comfortable, powerful, and well equipped, the 2015 Chrysler 200 Limited V6 is a smart choice for anyone looking for an affordable sedan with strong performance and everyday usability.
$995 Finance Fee plus applicable taxes
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome.
Dealer #D50184.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
BC
