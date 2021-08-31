Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

52,645 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

S, Leather, Htd Seats, Bluetooth, Only 52,645 Kms!

2015 Chrysler 200

S, Leather, Htd Seats, Bluetooth, Only 52,645 Kms!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

52,645KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7679287
  • Stock #: B3664(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1C3CCCBB1FN708584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 52,645 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 52,645 Kms!! Local Fraser Valley Car with NO Accident Claims!!

 

2015 Chrysler 200S, 2.4L 4 Cyl, 9 Speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters, Loaded with Options Including Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Bluetooth Streaming, Push Button Start with Keyless Enter N Go, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Satellite Radio, Touchscreen Stereo, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Auto Headlights, Power Heated Mirrors, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights and More!!

 

Warranty Available.. Only 52,645 Kms..  

 

!!! END OF SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $14,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Panoramic Roof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

1-888-922-7269
