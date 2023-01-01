Menu
2015 Chrysler Town & Country

123,000 KM

$18,850

+ tax & licensing
$18,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

4DR WGN TOURING

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

4DR WGN TOURING

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,850

+ taxes & licensing

123,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10621155
  • Stock #: R0141
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG5FR740141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R0141
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-XXXX

1-778-385-0572

