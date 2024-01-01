Menu
Looking for a spacious and reliable family vehicle? Look no further than this 2015 Chrysler Town & Country Touring with Leather, available now at Fraser Auto Sales. This blue beauty boasts a comfortable black leather interior, perfect for long drives and family adventures. Under the hood, youll find a powerful 6-cylinder engine with flex fuel capabilities, giving you the versatility to choose between regular gas and E85. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this van handles smoothly and confidently in various driving conditions.

This Town & Country has been well-maintained and comes with 153,000km on the odometer, ready for many more years of reliable service. From the luxurious leather seats to the advanced safety features, this van offers everything you need for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.

Here are five features that make this Chrysler Town & Country a standout choice:

Spacious and versatile interior: With its roomy cabin and flexible seating configurations, this van can comfortably accommodate passengers and cargo.
Luxurious leather seating: Enjoy the comfort and elegance of premium leather seats throughout the cabin.
Powerful 6-cylinder engine with flex fuel capability: Get the power you need while enjoying the flexibility to choose between gas and E85.
Comprehensive safety features: Drive with peace of mind knowing this van is equipped with advanced safety technologies like anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control.
Convenient and user-friendly features: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, cruise control, and more.

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

153,000 KM

$13,850

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler Town & Country

4dr Wgn Touring w/Leather

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

4dr Wgn Touring w/Leather

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,850

+ taxes & licensing

153,000KM
VIN 2C4RC1CG2FR720377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R0377
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572. Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. Doc fee: $695. Dealer # 31214

Looking for a spacious and reliable family vehicle? Look no further than this 2015 Chrysler Town & Country Touring with Leather, available now at Fraser Auto Sales. This blue beauty boasts a comfortable black leather interior, perfect for long drives and family adventures. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 6-cylinder engine with flex fuel capabilities, giving you the versatility to choose between regular gas and E85. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this van handles smoothly and confidently in various driving conditions.

This Town & Country has been well-maintained and comes with 153,000km on the odometer, ready for many more years of reliable service. From the luxurious leather seats to the advanced safety features, this van offers everything you need for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.

Here are five features that make this Chrysler Town & Country a standout choice:

  • Spacious and versatile interior: With its roomy cabin and flexible seating configurations, this van can comfortably accommodate passengers and cargo.
  • Luxurious leather seating: Enjoy the comfort and elegance of premium leather seats throughout the cabin.
  • Powerful 6-cylinder engine with flex fuel capability: Get the power you need while enjoying the flexibility to choose between gas and E85.
  • Comprehensive safety features: Drive with peace of mind knowing this van is equipped with advanced safety technologies like anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control.
  • Convenient and user-friendly features: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, cruise control, and more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

$13,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2015 Chrysler Town & Country