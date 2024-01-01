$13,850+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler Town & Country
4dr Wgn Touring w/Leather
Location
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
1-778-385-0572
Certified
$13,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R0377
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
Looking for a spacious and reliable family vehicle? Look no further than this 2015 Chrysler Town & Country Touring with Leather, available now at Fraser Auto Sales. This blue beauty boasts a comfortable black leather interior, perfect for long drives and family adventures. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 6-cylinder engine with flex fuel capabilities, giving you the versatility to choose between regular gas and E85. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, this van handles smoothly and confidently in various driving conditions.
This Town & Country has been well-maintained and comes with 153,000km on the odometer, ready for many more years of reliable service. From the luxurious leather seats to the advanced safety features, this van offers everything you need for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.
Here are five features that make this Chrysler Town & Country a standout choice:
- Spacious and versatile interior: With its roomy cabin and flexible seating configurations, this van can comfortably accommodate passengers and cargo.
- Luxurious leather seating: Enjoy the comfort and elegance of premium leather seats throughout the cabin.
- Powerful 6-cylinder engine with flex fuel capability: Get the power you need while enjoying the flexibility to choose between gas and E85.
- Comprehensive safety features: Drive with peace of mind knowing this van is equipped with advanced safety technologies like anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control.
- Convenient and user-friendly features: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, cruise control, and more.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
