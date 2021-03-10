Menu
2015 Dodge Challenger

154,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2015 Dodge Challenger

2015 Dodge Challenger

SXT Plus R/T PKG LEATHER NAVI CAMERA

2015 Dodge Challenger

SXT Plus R/T PKG LEATHER NAVI CAMERA

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6727676
  Stock #: 13714
  VIN: 2C3CDZBG4FH710589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 13714
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Climb inside the 2015 Dodge Challenger! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Dodge made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Anti-Theft
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Brush Guard
Navigation System
Flare Side
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
T-top
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Email Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

