$12,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-510-7227
2015 Dodge Dart
Aero *Auto, Nav, Back Up Cam, Alloy Wheels*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10188906
- Stock #: RT1364A
- VIN: 1C3CDFDH1FD353213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Laser Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,108 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Check Out This Local One Owner No Accident 2015 Dodge Dart.... This 2015 Dodge Dart Aero is loaded with Options *Navigation, Full Power Group, Customer Preferred Package 22V, Uconnect 8.4N MP3/NAV, 6−speed Dual Dry−Clutch automatic transmission, ParkView rear back−up camera and Much More...
Carfax Link : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bKGzmFs3kvRJ8kJuGnn0jYZu4Xj5NOsz
Customer Preferred Package 22V
6−speed Dual Dry−Clutch automatic transmission
· ** Urethane Shift Knob
Auto/Stick automatic transmission
Tip Start
Uconnect 8.4N MP3/NAV
· ** Garmin GPS Navigation
Air Conditioning w/Micron Filter
ParkView rear back−up camera
Cruise control
Trip Computer
Hands−free communication with Bluetooth streaming
Uconnect 8.4 MP3
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Remote USB Port
6 Speakers
Electronic Stability Control
Brake Assist
Hill Start Assist
All Speed Traction Control
Electronic Roll Mitigation
4−Wheel Anti−Lock Disc Power Brakes
Trailer Sway Damping
Power Windows, Driver One−Touch
Speed Sensitive Power Locks
Keyless Entry with Panic Alarm
Advanced Multistage Front Air Bags
Drvr Inflatable Knee−Bolster Air Bag
Pass Inflatable Knee−Bolster Air Bag
Supplemental Frt Seat Side Air Bags
Supplemental Rear Seat Side Air Bags
Supp. Side Curtain Frt/Rr Air Bags
Child Seat Anchor System−LATCH Ready
Active Grille Shutters
Underbody Aerodynamic Treatment
Tire Pressure Monitoring Warning LP
Sport Cloth Seats
Manual 6−Way Driver Seat
6−Way Manual Passenger Seat Adjust
Driver Height Adjuster Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Tilt/Telescope Steering Column
Rear View Mirror w/Microphone
Premium Instrument Cluster w/Tach
Passenger Assist Handles
Solar Control Glass
Rear Window Defroster
Bi−Function Halogen Projector Head lamp
LED Racetrack Taillamps
LED Stop/Turn/Tail Lamps
Automatic Headlamps
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autoworld
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.