2015 Dodge Dart

56,108 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2015 Dodge Dart

2015 Dodge Dart

Aero *Auto, Nav, Back Up Cam, Alloy Wheels*

2015 Dodge Dart

Aero *Auto, Nav, Back Up Cam, Alloy Wheels*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

56,108KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10188906
  • Stock #: RT1364A
  • VIN: 1C3CDFDH1FD353213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Laser Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,108 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Check Out This Local One Owner No Accident 2015 Dodge Dart.... This 2015 Dodge Dart Aero is loaded with Options *Navigation, Full Power Group, Customer Preferred Package 22V, Uconnect 8.4N MP3/NAV, 6−speed Dual Dry−Clutch automatic transmission, ParkView rear back−up camera and Much More...

 

Carfax Link : https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=bKGzmFs3kvRJ8kJuGnn0jYZu4Xj5NOsz

 

Customer Preferred Package 22V

6−speed Dual Dry−Clutch automatic transmission

·         ** Urethane Shift Knob

Auto/Stick automatic transmission

Tip Start

Uconnect 8.4N MP3/NAV

·         ** Garmin GPS Navigation

Air Conditioning w/Micron Filter

ParkView rear back−up camera

Cruise control

Trip Computer

Hands−free communication with Bluetooth streaming

Uconnect 8.4 MP3

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

Remote USB Port

6 Speakers

Electronic Stability Control

Brake Assist

Hill Start Assist

All Speed Traction Control

Electronic Roll Mitigation

4−Wheel Anti−Lock Disc Power Brakes

Trailer Sway Damping

Power Windows, Driver One−Touch

Speed Sensitive Power Locks

Keyless Entry with Panic Alarm

Advanced Multistage Front Air Bags

Drvr Inflatable Knee−Bolster Air Bag

Pass Inflatable Knee−Bolster Air Bag

Supplemental Frt Seat Side Air Bags

Supplemental Rear Seat Side Air Bags

Supp. Side Curtain Frt/Rr Air Bags

Child Seat Anchor System−LATCH Ready

Active Grille Shutters

Underbody Aerodynamic Treatment

Tire Pressure Monitoring Warning LP

Sport Cloth Seats

Manual 6−Way Driver Seat

6−Way Manual Passenger Seat Adjust

Driver Height Adjuster Seat

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Tilt/Telescope Steering Column

Rear View Mirror w/Microphone

Premium Instrument Cluster w/Tach

Passenger Assist Handles

Solar Control Glass

Rear Window Defroster

Bi−Function Halogen Projector Head lamp

LED Racetrack Taillamps

LED Stop/Turn/Tail Lamps

Automatic Headlamps

 

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

