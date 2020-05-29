Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Dart

2015 Dodge Dart

SE Power Group A/C 6SPD ONLY 46KM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Dart

SE Power Group A/C 6SPD ONLY 46KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 5064717
  2. 5064717
  3. 5064717
  4. 5064717
  5. 5064717
  6. 5064717
  7. 5064717
  8. 5064717
  9. 5064717
  10. 5064717
  11. 5064717
  12. 5064717
  13. 5064717
  14. 5064717
  15. 5064717
  16. 5064717
  17. 5064717
  18. 5064717
  19. 5064717
  20. 5064717
Contact Seller

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,988KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5064717
  • Stock #: 330074
  • VIN: 1C3CDFAA9FD330074
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Rear Air & Heat
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Reclining Seats
  • Bench Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Flood lights
  • Cloth Interior
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2015 RAM 1500 SPORT
 113,760 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-350 Lari...
 121,710 KM
$50,888 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 47,650 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory