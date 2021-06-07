2015 Dodge Dart

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $6,850 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7237493

7237493 VIN: 1C3CDFAA6FD402686

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

