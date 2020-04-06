Safety Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag

Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Rear Window Wiper

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Compass

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Powertrain Limited Slip Differential Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front Centre Armrest

Front beverage holders

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear door bins

Rear seat centre armrest

Electronic stability

MP3 decoder

Radio data system

Rear beverage holders

Variable Valve Control

Wireless phone connectivity

Four wheel independent suspension

Exterior parking camera rear

1touch down

Delayoff headlights

Front antiroll bar

Rear antiroll bar

Speedsensing steering

2015 Ford Escape SE 4dr Frontwheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.